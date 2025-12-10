PM warns of ‘lost decade of kids’ as 10-year youth plan launched

Sir Keir Starmer said improving prospects for young people is “our generation’s greatest responsibility” as the Government launches its 10-year youth plan.

The Prime Minister warned of a “lost decade of young kids left as collateral damage” ahead of the publication of Labour’s national youth strategy, which will seek to tackle what ministers describe as a crisis of isolation.

The Government will aim to ensure 500,000 more young people across England have access to a trusted adult outside their home as well as resources on how to stay safe online as part of the plans.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy (right) speaks to guests during the National Youth Strategy launch event at Peckham Levels, London (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Some £500 million worth of investment will go towards reviving youth services, with a commitment to build or refurbish 250 youth facilities over the next four years, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said.

Through the strategy, the Government is pledging to:

– Launch a network of 50 “young futures” hubs by March 2029 as part of a £70 million programme to provide access to youth workers and other professionals, with the first eight operational by March 2026 in Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Co Durham, Nottingham, Bristol, Tower Hamlets, and Brighton and Hove.

– Support organisations in “underserved” areas to deliver high-quality youth work and activities through a “richer young lives” fund worth around £60 million.

– Improve young people’s wellbeing, personal development and “life skills” through a new £22.5 million programme of support around the school day in up to 400 schools.

– Recruit and train youth workers, volunteers and other “trusted adults” with £15 million of investment.

– Improve youth services through £5 million to strengthen local partnerships, information-sharing and digital infrastructure.

The Government hopes the plans will protect young people from “isolation online” in favour of “connection and in real life connections”.

It follows a so-called “state of the nation” survey commissioned by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, which heard from more than 14,000 young people across England.

Sir Keir said ‘our generation’s greatest responsibility’ is to turn the tide on a ‘lost decade of kids’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Prime Minister Sir Keir said: “As a dad and as Prime Minister, I believe it is our generation’s greatest responsibility to turn the tide on the lost decade of young kids left as collateral damage. It is our moral mission.

“Today, my Government sets out a clear, ambitious and deliverable plan – investing in the next generation so that every child has the chance to see their talents take them as far as their ability can.

“That is also why we will ensure that if you choose an apprenticeship, you will have the same respect and opportunity as everyone else, as we get two-thirds of young people in higher-level learning or apprenticeships.”

Ms Nandy warned that young people were “the most isolated in generations,” facing challenges that are “urgent and demand a major change in direction”.

Lisa Nandy commissioned a survey which heard from more than 14,000 young people (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Young people have been crystal clear in speaking up in our consultation: they need support for their mental health, spaces to meet with people in their communities and real opportunities to thrive,” she said.

“We will give them what they want.”

The Liberal Democrats said the Government needed to do “much more” to ensure all children had access to the local services they deserved.

“These in-person spaces and facilities are more essential than ever at a time when social media and screen time is blighting children’s mental and physical health,” Munira Wilson, the party’s education, children and families spokeswoman said.

“The Government also owes it to every child with special educational needs and their families, to get on with reforming the broken Send system, ensuring they are not left behind.

“It cannot continue to kick the can down the road – the future of thousands of vulnerable children is at stake.”