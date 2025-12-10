Lorries overturn in high winds as Storm Bram travel disruption continues

High winds from Storm Bram have continued to cause travel disruption in Scotland, including lorries being blown on to their sides on a motorway.

Lanes of the M74 were closed for a period on Wednesday morning when a number of HGVs overturned in the high winds between junctions 11 and 13 near Abington.

The motorway reopened shortly before 9am, with police saying no injuries had been reported.

Police Scotland said: “No-one was injured and all road users are thanked for their patience.”

Yellow weather warnings for wind remain in place across Scotland until Wednesday evening.

Strong south-westerly winds are expected to continue through the day, with exposed coastal areas and hills seeing gusts of up to 65mph, before easing in the evening.

Traffic Scotland said the adverse conditions are expected to continue on Wednesday, urging drivers to check the latest advice.

Network Rail Scotland said routes closed by Storm Bram including Fort William to Mallaig, while Dingwall to Kyle of Lochalsh needed to be inspected at first light for damage and debris before reopening, and delays were expected on Glasgow Central to Neilston services.

However, the vast majority of rail services are running as normal.

A number of CalMac services have been disrupted due to the weather, with the ferry operator saying some sailings are liable to cancel at short notice.

The Met Office said: “Strong south-westerly winds, associated with Storm Bram, will continue through Wednesday with some strong gusts possible at times, especially near heavy showers.

“Peak gusts of 45-55mph are likely fairly widely, and perhaps up to 65mph along more exposed coasts and hills.

“Winds will gradually ease in all areas through Wednesday evening.”