King joins top clerics from across UK and Middle East for Advent service

The King has joined senior Christian clerics from the UK and Middle East for an Advent service celebrating “light, hope and, above all, the peace of this season”.

Charles attended the service at Westminster Abbey where the congregation was drawn from churches across the country to mark the run-up to Christmas.

In a foreword to the official order of service, the King, who is a committed Anglican Christian, said: “It is a great joy to gather with you in the most glorious setting of Westminster Abbey as we celebrate the light, hope and, above all, the peace of this season of Advent.

The service highlights themes of Advent and ecumenism, and the experience of persecuted Christians (Yui Mok/PA)

“This period is one of preparation, of readying ourselves and looking forward to the wonder of Christ’s birth.

“Today, we gather for prayer, reflection and music, and to celebrate the Good News in which all Christians rejoice: those around us, and those in areas where it is not easy to live out one’s faith.

“I am so pleased to be joined by church leaders from across the UK and Middle East, leaders of other faiths, charity representatives, and so many of you who contribute to your communities in myriad ways.”

When he was the Prince of Wales, Charles would traditionally visit communities of Armenian Christians, Greek Orthodox and others in December to spend time with them ahead of Christmas.