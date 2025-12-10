John Healey: ‘Full steam ahead’ for Aukus partnership following US talks

The UK is “all in” on overcoming barriers to fully implementing the Aukus security partnership with the United States and Australia, John Healey has said following positive talks in the US.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said all three countries had committed to delivering the agreement after the Defence Secretary met US secretary of war Pete Hegseth and Australian defence minister Richard Marles at the Pentagon.

Aukus was formed in 2021 to deepen co-operation on security and defence, with a focus on helping Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and developing advanced military technologies.

The US recently concluded a review of the Aukus agreement aimed at ensuring “its long-term success” and “alignment with the President’s ‘America First’ agenda”, raising doubts about the future of the partnership.

But Wednesday’s meeting “marked a decisive shift towards delivery for submarine development and turning advanced military technology projects into frontline warfighting capabilities under Pillar II”, the MoD said.

Mr Healey added: “This is full steam ahead for Aukus. Our reviews are done. Now, we deliver.

“In this new era of threat, with adversaries who are increasingly cooperating, business as usual is not an option.

“Aukus is too significant and the stakes are too high for it to be allowed to drift. Our driving focus now is overcoming any barriers to delivery. And the UK is all in.

John Healey held talks with Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon (Carla Rutherford/MoD Crown copyright/PA)

“With billions being invested in UK infrastructure, this programme demonstrates defence as an engine for growth – boosting our shared security, keeping our people safe and creating good jobs across our three nations.”

The UK is “backing this commitment with action” by investing £6 billion in critical infrastructure at Barrow and Derby, which will enable the construction of a new Aukus submarine every 18 months, the MoD said.

The SSN-Aukus has been described as likely to become the most powerful attack submarine ever operated by the Royal Navy.

Speaking in Washington DC alongside his US and Australian counterparts, Defence Secretary Mr Healey described it as “the most-powerful, most-feared attack submarine the world has ever seen, the apex predator of the seas”.

The partnership is expected to create more than 7,000 jobs across the UK supply chain.

The MoD said the economic benefit is already being felt, with more than 3,000 jobs across key UK sites created since July 2024, and 4,400 construction roles expected over the coming years.

The partnership will also expand Britain’s submarine fleet with up to 12 attack boats, with “continuous production delivering a new submarine every 18 months”.