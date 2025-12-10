Harry backs Gerry McCann over calls for greater scrutiny of UK media

The Duke of Sussex said he “stands firmly” with those harmed by press intrusion as he backs the father of Madeleine McCann who has called for greater scrutiny of the UK media.

Harry fully supports the implementation of the Leveson Inquiry’s recommendations, his spokesperson has said, as Gerry McCann spoke of how press interest into his daughter’s disappearance made him feel like he was being “suffocated and buried”.

The duke has been involved in his own battle with British tabloids and settled legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) in January, which offered a “full and unequivocal apology” for “serious intrusion” by The Sun and for phone hacking by private investigators working for the News Of The World.

Gerry McCann said he is disappointed that Labour politicians had not committed to implementing recommendations from the Leveson Inquiry (John Stillwell/PA)

On Wednesday, Mr McCann spoke in a rare interview about the “huge toll” on his family because of the media interest after Madeleine went missing in Portugal’s Algarve in 2007 during a family holiday.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he hopes for the resumption of the cancelled second phase of the Leveson Inquiry, which would have looked into unlawful action taken by the media as well as relationships between journalists and politicians and the police.

Mr McCann added that he is “extremely disappointed” that Labour politicians had not committed to implementing some of the recommendations made in the first part of the Leveson Inquiry, which they had committed to in the run-up to the election.

A spokesperson for Harry said: “The Duke stands firmly with all those harmed by unethical and unlawful press intrusion.

“He fully supports the implementation of the Leveson Inquiry’s recommendations as essential reforms to protect the public, while safeguarding responsible, free, and fair journalism.”

The Duke of Sussex was offered an apology for ‘serious intrusion’ into his private life when he settled a case against NGN (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr McCann said that after Madeleine disappeared, journalists came to their house and photographers were “literally ramming their cameras against our car window”, which would terrify his young twins.

The father said during the interview: “We had tremendous support.

“But I can promise you, there were times where I felt like I was drowning, and it was the media, primarily.”

He added that the press “repeatedly interfered” with the investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance.

The McCanns are among more than 30 people who have signed a letter being sent to Sir Keir Starmer, in which they are calling on him to reverse the decision not to hold the second phase of the inquiry.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told BBC Breakfast a second phase had been “ruled out” and that the media landscape was now very different.

She said: “It’s a really difficult thing to get right, because we’ve got to balance the rights and needs of victims and survivors with the need for a free press.”

Harry received substantial damages and an apology for both “serious intrusion” into his private life and “unlawful activities” by The Sun when he settled his case against NGN.

There was also a key apology by the publisher for the “extensive coverage and serious intrusion” into his personal life and that of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, when Harry was a child.

There was an acknowledgement of the distress caused to the duke, and “the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family”.