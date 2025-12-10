Doctors’ strike over Christmas a different degree of risk, says Wes Streeting

The Health Secretary has warned that a resident doctors’ strike over Christmas would have a “much different degree of risk” than previous walkouts, adding that he “cannot think of a single other trade union in this country that would behave this way”.

Wes Streeting said he offered to extend the British Medical Association’s (BMA) strike mandate if it called off the action and called the union’s decision not to take it up “inexplicable”.

He also told MPs the Government “cannot guarantee” that the NHS will maintain 95% of elective activity again if strikes go ahead.

It comes as the number of people in hospital with flu in England is at a record level for this time of year.

Making a statement to the Commons, Mr Streeting said: “Frontline staff and NHS leaders have done a superb job in managing previous rounds of strike action. In fact, the last round of strike action, we did indeed maintain 95% of planned care.

“However, I’ve got to be upfront with the shadow health secretary and with the House that there is a much different degree of risk this time.

“So while we’re aiming to maintain 95% of elective activity again, we’re aiming to, I cannot guarantee that, and I cannot give that assurance in all good conscience, given the level of pressure we are under.

“And that is why I just find it inexplicable actually, that, having offered to extend the mandate so the BMA could reschedule the same amount of strike action in January if their members reject this offer, I do not understand why they wouldn’t do that.

“And honestly, as a Labour MP, I have spent lots of time in rooms with trade unions and negotiating, I honestly cannot think of a single other trade union in this country that would behave this way, I really can’t.

“And I’m actually shocked by it. And I’m shocked because of the risk it poses to patients. I’m shocked because of the pressure it places on other NHS staff, and I’m shocked because it threatens the recovery of the NHS that we all care about.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has made an offer to the BMA (PA)

On the pressures caused by flu, Mr Streeting said: “Flu season has come earlier, with a sharp rise in cases – the peak still to come – and this year’s strain more likely to affect older people more severely.

“Already, the number of patients in hospital in England with flu is the highest on record at this point in the year. It is 50% higher than this time last year, and 10 times higher than in 2023 – 95% of hospital beds are occupied, growing numbers of staff are off sick, and we are already seeing the pressure in our A&E departments.

“It is against this backdrop that the BMA is threatening to douse the NHS in petrol, light a match and march its members out on strike.”

He said he cannot guarantee that “no patient will come to harm” if the industrial action goes ahead.

Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis had told the Health Secretary that it was “shocking” the BMA had rejected striking a few weeks later “presumably because they prefer to strike at Christmas time, when, frankly, lives will be lost as a result”.

Responding, Mr Streeting said: “I cannot, in all honesty and integrity, assure him that no patient will come to harm next week should these strikes go ahead, because the situation is so dire. I really urge the BMA to reflect on that overnight.”

The BMA said it will consult members by surveying them online on whether or not a new deal from the Government is enough to call off walkouts next week.

The online poll will close on Monday, just two days before the five-day strike is set to start.

The union said the new offer includes: new legislation to ensure homegrown doctors in training have priority for speciality training roles; an increase in speciality training posts over the next three years, with 1,000 of these to start in 2026; and funding mandatory examination and Royal College membership fees for resident doctors.

The Health Secretary made clear that if walkouts go ahead as planned, he will retract the Government’s offer because not doing so would “incentivise” strikes.

He told MPs he does not think BMA negotiators are “bad people”, admitting they might be “frustrated” with him and the Government.

He said: “I’m equally frustrated with them and the fact that they do not recognise how far and how fast we have come.

“But that’s the nature of the dispute.”

Shadow health secretary Stuart Andrew said Mr Streeting must deal with issues in the Government’s Employment Rights Bill, including reductions in the minimum thresholds for strikes and minimum service levels.

He told the Commons: “These strikes must end. The BMA are behaving appallingly.

“But I have to say to him (Mr Streeting), if he does not deal with those issues around thresholds and minimum service levels, it is only going to get much, much worse, with unions like the BMA, at the end of the day, causing more issues.

“And it is patients, our constituents and their families and loved ones who will suffer.”