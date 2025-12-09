Trains suspended and ferries cancelled as Storm Bram sweeps in

Train services in some areas will be suspended later and ferries have been cancelled as Storm Bram sweeps in with gusts of up to 90mph forecast.

The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for northern Scotland later on Tuesday while the rest of the country is covered by yellow wind and rain warnings.

The amber alert, which comes into force at 4pm and runs until midnight, warns of potential “danger to life” from flying debris as well as the possibility of power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings and homes.

Gusts of 70-80 mph are expected for a few hours with a chance that a few places may experience gusts of up to 90 mph in the amber warning area, which includes the Western Isles and parts of the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.

Network Rail Scotland said that some train services will be suspended later in the day due to the conditions.

The Glenfinnan to Mallaig line will close from 4pm on Tuesday, as well as between Dingwall Junction and Kyle of Lochalsh from 5pm.

Speed restrictions will also be in place on many other routes across Scotland as the worst of the weather moves in.

Meanwhile, several Caledonian MacBrayne ferry services on Scotland’s west coast have been cancelled due to the weather while others are facing disruption.

Ross Moran, route director at Network Rail Scotland, said: “Storm Bram is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain, which could disrupt the railway.

“Our top priority is keeping passengers and staff safe, and we’re already working hard behind the scenes to prepare.”

ScotRail advised passengers to check their journey before travelling.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “Speed restrictions will be in place across parts of the network, and while this may mean some journeys take a little longer, these steps are essential to keeping everyone safe.

“We’ll have staff working around the clock to support Network Rail’s efforts and to keep people moving where it’s safe to do so.”

Two other yellow warnings of wind have been issued.

One will be in force from midday on Tuesday until midday on Wednesday, covering Orkney and Shetland, Grampian, Strathclyde and the Highlands.

Forecasters warn that gusts of 60-70 mph are expected fairly widely, but gusts of 70-80 mph are possible across the Hebrides and western Highlands.

Another will be in place from noon on Tuesday until 6am the following day, covering Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Highlands and Western Isles, southern Scotland and Strathclyde.

There are warnings that gusts around 50-60 mph are possible fairly widely, and potentially in excess of 70 mph in exposed areas and on high ground.

A yellow warning of rain is in place from Scotland’s central belt to the border until midday.

The Transport Scotland Resilience Room and the Multi-Agency Response Team are monitoring conditions, as is the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR).

Scotland’s Transport Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, said: “Storm Bram will be the second named storm of the season, bringing challenging weather conditions and a period of disruption to the transport network.

“The Met Office warnings show high winds will impact the whole country, particularly in parts of the North West and Western Isles covered by the amber warning, so it’s vital people plan ahead if they have to travel.”

Chief Superintendent Scott McCarren, head of road policing at Police Scotland, said: “I would encourage people to drive to the conditions and plan ahead.

“Drivers of vehicles vulnerable to being blown over should plan their route to avoid exposed areas or consider cancelling your journey until conditions improve.

“In wet weather, stopping distances will be at least double those required for stopping on dry roads.”

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 25 flood warnings and 13 flood alerts.