Storm Bram: Tens of thousands without power amid dangerous winds

Approximately 22,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power across the Republic of Ireland as Storm Bram brought “very dangerous” winds to the island.

The entire island of Ireland was placed under weather advisories as forecasting agencies upgraded their warnings on Tuesday.

After a week of persistent rain, Irish forecasting agency Met Eireann said soils across the country were already highly saturated and many rivers were approaching bank-full conditions, so any additional rainfall was likely to result in surface and river flooding.

ESB Networks confirmed that as of 12.15pm approximately 22,000 properties were without power, predominantly in counties Cork, Tipperary, Wexford, Limerick and Kildare.

It said further power outages can be expected throughout the day.

Keith Leonard, national director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, said: “The conditions associated with orange level wind warnings can be very dangerous.

“Potential impacts include the possibility of structural damage, fallen trees and flying debris – presenting a risk to both life and property.

“Driving can be particularly hazardous in these conditions, so I’m asking all drivers to anticipate strong cross winds and other hazards such as falling or fallen trees.

“High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds – so please slow down and give extra space to pedestrians and cyclists.

People shelter from the rain in Cork amid Storm Bram (Noel Sweeney/PA)

“I’d also ask the organisers of events and activities to consider the wind warnings that are in place and monitor the local conditions – unfortunately the cancellation of events may be necessary in some locations.”

The track of the storm meant forecasters put in place rolling orange wind warnings throughout the day.

The storm resulted in some travel disruption with 73 flights cancelled at Dublin Airport.

The airport warned that further cancellations are possible.

An orange warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford is in place until 4pm.

A separate orange warning for all of Connacht, as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, and Offaly was due to expire at 7pm.

And a third orange warning for Donegal was announced for between 2pm and 9pm.

These come on top of a yellow wind warning for the whole country, expiring at 9pm.

Met Eireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said it was a day to be “very, very careful”.

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland: “It is going to be a very windy day everywhere, and there is certainly a possibility for all areas to reach those levels for a time.”

Meanwhile, warnings in Irish waters have also been upgraded with a status orange storm warning for all coasts and on the Irish sea applying until midnight.

In addition, two red marine warnings are in place between 8am and 3pm, combined with a similar advisory between midday and 8pm from Loop Head to Erris Head to Malin Head.

Forecasters are advising that south to south-west winds will occasionally reach violent storm force 11.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for the entire region between 9am and 10pm.

A more severe amber warning for wind is in place for the western part of Northern Ireland, applying to counties Antrim, Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone between 2pm and 7pm.

The poor weather has resulted in the closure of the Belfast Christmas Market on Tuesday.

The Met Office advised the public to expect delays to transport services and further warned that cancellations are possible.

It added that there was a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as damage to buildings and power outages.

Forecasters said gusts of around 60-70 mph are possible in the amber region, and potentially in excess of 80mph over coasts and hills.