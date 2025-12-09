Post Office releases final dates for sending Christmas cards and gifts

The Post Office has released its last dates for Christmas posting to help people ensure their gifts arrive in time for the big day.

Some 67% of Britons have received Christmas cards and presents in the post after December 25, a survey for the Post Office found.

The majority of last international posting dates have passed but some carriers can still offer Christmas delivery to select countries until December 15.

Postmasters are urging the public to send early to avoid being part of the 17% of those who have left it too late in previous years.

The final date for posting gifts and cards for those prepared to pay for Royal Mail’s Special Delivery Guaranteed or DPD Gold – which both guarantee a next day delivery or your money back – is December 23.

The last posting dates have been released (PA)

Postmaster Arif Patel said: “After 15 years as a postmaster, I’ve seen it all when it comes to festive sending, and a little preparation really helps everything go smoothly so here are my top tips to ensure precious gifts arrive on time.

“When you’re posting a parcel, we’ll always ask what’s inside as we need to find out if it’s safe to post and make sure your item can be sent to its destination. For example, perfume can be sent within the UK but not overseas.

“We’ll also check the value, how quickly you want it delivered and what tracking you want which helps us recommend the best delivery option.”

Mr Patel urged consumers to package parcels securely to ensure they are protected and to write addresses, including a return, as clearly as possible.

People have been urged to be organised (PA)

If sending abroad, details about the contents will have to be provided to ensure correct customs information meets international regulations.

The Post Office offers delivery options from carriers other than Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide, with options from Evri and DPD offered in selected branches.

Candice Ohandjanian, mails and parcels director at the Post Office, said: “We’re at that time of year when celebrations are in full swing but we still have important last-minute present-buying to do.

“We know customers want to make the most of the festive season – not wait at home for deliveries. That’s why our convenient Pick Up and Drop Off service continues to be a favourite, especially during this busy period.

“By choosing your local Post Office branch as a delivery address, customers can collect parcels at a time that suits them, with the reassurance that we’ll keep everything safe and secure. It’s all part of our commitment to being the one-stop shop for all your posting and parcel needs this festive season.”

The last posting dates are: