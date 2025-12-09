Liverpool man charged with racially abusing footballer Antoine Semenyo

A Liverpool man has been charged with racially abusing footballer Antoine Semenyo during a match at Anfield.

The incident is alleged to have happened at the Premier League Liverpool v Bournemouth fixture on August 15, Merseyside Police said.

Mark Mogan, 47, of Templehill Close, Dovecot, has been charged with Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order against the Bournemouth forward.

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, left, and Liverpool’s Milos Kerkez battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Anfield on August 15 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We can confirm that a Liverpool man has been charged in connection with an incident during a Liverpool FC match at Anfield in August.”

Mogan has been conditionally bailed and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on December 22.

Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator during the first Premier League game of the season.

Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play in the 29th minute and a man was ejected from the Anfield stadium.

The players during a stop in play after Antoine Semenyo, second right, informed the referee Anthony Taylor (third left) of an alleged racial comment from the crowd (Peter Byrne/PA)

Semenyo, 25, scored twice in the second half to help bring Bournemouth back from two goals down at Anfield before Liverpool went on to eventually win 4-2.

A spokesperson for Liverpool Football Club said in August it was aware of the allegation of racist abuse and that “we condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society, or football”.

The Football Association said it was “concerned” about the allegation of racism towards Semenyo and that it would ensure “appropriate action” would be taken.