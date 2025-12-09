Failure to name Stakeknife ‘slightly ludicrous’, Justice Minister says

The Government’s refusal to name IRA spy Stakeknife is “slightly ludicrous”, Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister has said.

Naomi Long said families of Troubles victims needed transparency, and that the Neither Confirm Nor Deny (NCND) policy around agents was “making a mockery” of what politicians are trying to achieve as they deal with legacy issues.

However, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn insisted that identifying agents risks “jeopardising” national security.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said naming agents risks national security (James Manning/PA)

With the publication of the final Operation Kenova report on Tuesday, the UK Government was urged to name Stakeknife, who operated as an Army spy within the IRA during the Troubles.

Kenova head Sir Iain Livingstone said it was in the public interest to name the agent, while Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable said the refusal to do so is “bordering on farce”.

The agent was widely believed to be west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci, who died in 2023 aged 77.

Ms Long said: “I think there is something slightly ludicrous about the situation that there is wild speculation across Northern Ireland about who that individual is, yet they can’t be named in a report that is giving that official information.

“That is something I think the UK Government now needs to wrestle with.

“I understand the principles around Neither Confirm Nor Deny, I understand the principles around protecting people from exposure to any harm.

“But when you are dealing with people and you are going back 50 and 60 years, you are not exposing people to harm in the current situation.

“That needs to be taken into account.”

The Justice Minister said she agreed with the positions of Sir Iain and Mr Boutcher, and called on the Government to “change tack”.

She added: “Families deserve openness and transparency and accountability and it seems ludicrous that something can be said in the public domain in the street but it can’t be said in a public report.

“That just makes a mockery of what we are trying to achieve in terms of legacy.”

Mr Benn thanked the Kenova team for the “exemplary way” in which it carried out its work.

He said: “The behaviour described of the alleged agent, and their role in the Provisional IRA, is deeply disturbing.

“It should not have happened and in recent decades there have been significant reforms to agent handling practice, including through legislation.”

On the request to identify the agent, Mr Benn said: “Due to ongoing litigation relevant to the Neither Confirm Nor Deny (NCND) policy, namely the Thompson Supreme Court appeal, a substantive and final response to your request will be provided after judgment has issued in that case.

“The Government’s first duty is of course to protect national security, and identifying agents risks jeopardising this.”