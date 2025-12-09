Claudia Winkleman smiles ear to ear after officially being made an MBE

TV presenter Claudia Winkleman has been photographed smiling ear to ear after officially being made an MBE at Windsor Castle.

The Traitors presenter, 53, was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours alongside her Strictly Come Dancing co-host, Tess Daly, for services to broadcasting.

Winkleman, 53, wore an ivory suit with a matching headband and black shirt to the investiture ceremony.

Claudia Winkleman after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the King at Windsor Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)

She was joined by her mother, author and journalist Eve Pollard, for the ceremony where she received her insignia as a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Winkleman shared a post on her Instagram page which included a photograph of herself and the King along with the caption: “An incredible morning and an enormous honour. I’m speechless.”

Winkleman and Daly announced last month they will be leaving the BBC dancing competition – which they have co-=hosted since 2014 – with the Christmas special on December 25 their last appearance.

Winkleman is also known for presenting the hit reality gameshow The Traitors since 2022, which will return to screens on New Year’s Day.

She won a Bafta for best entertainment performance for her work on The Traitors, which recently aired its first series involving celebrity contestants, won by comedian Alan Carr.

The series was a cultural touchstone and a ratings winner for the BBC with the final episode watched by an average of 11.1 million, with a peak of 12 million, according to the BBC.

Claudia Winkleman (right) with her mother Eve Pollard at Windsor Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)

Winkleman began her career as a TV and radio presenter fronting a range of BBC TV shows including Comic Relief and The Great British Sewing Bee.

She had shows on BBC Radio 2 until 2024, including the comedy quiz series Hot Gossip, the Claudia Winkleman Arts Show and Claudia On Sunday.