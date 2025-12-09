Afghan man charged with raping two 14-year-old girls

A 28-year-old Afghan man has been charged with raping two 14-year-old girls.

Sultani Bakatash has been charged with raping two teenage girls in a flat in Bolton over the weekend, Greater Manchester Police said.

Bakatash, an Afghan national, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday after a report of rape at a flat in the Middle Hulton area of the town.

He had allegedly been in contact with the victims online before meeting them, the force said.

Both of the girls are now being supported by specialist teams while detectives investigate.

Bakatash will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning charged with two counts of rape of a girl aged under 16, one count of sexual assault, and one count of assault by penetration, the force said.

Chief Superintendent Helen Critchley, Bolton district commander, said: “This is a deeply concerning report, and our priority is supporting the two young girls and their families at this traumatic time.

“We have acted quickly since this was reported to us in the last 48 hours, and we’ve been using all available resources to understand what has happened and help this case progress through court.

“We remain firmly committed to protecting young girls in Bolton and across Greater Manchester and to help people feel safe in their neighbourhood.

“I ask that the public continue to support us while we do whatever is necessary to support the girls and to get this case solved.

“As criminal proceedings are now active, I urge the public not to speculate so that the legal process can take its proper course and the dignity of the girls is maintained.”