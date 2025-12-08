Yellow weather warnings due as rain and wind threaten travel disruption

Weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds are due to come into force across Wales and south-west England later on Monday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for high winds from Dorset to Cornwall and up to north Wales, in place from 10pm on Monday until 4pm on Tuesday.

It said transport networks could face disruption, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and coastal roads and seafronts affected by spray and large waves.

Power outages are also possible.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for a slightly larger area, spreading east as far as Hampshire and Oxfordshire from 6pm on Monday until 6pm on Tuesday, with the potential for flooding of homes and businesses and warnings that some communities could be cut off.

Another rain warning is in place for north-west England from midnight on Tuesday until 3pm, while a wind warning has been issued for north-west Scotland from 3pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.

The Met Office said: “Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.”

The latest advisories follow a yellow warning for heavy rain in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Twelve flood warnings were in place across England early on Monday morning.

Coastal routes and seafronts could be affected by spray and large waves (PA)

Gusts of up to 40mph hit parts of the south coast overnight into Saturday, with firefighters in Seaford, East Sussex, called to reports that a garage roof and door had become detached in the high winds.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Whilst there is some uncertainty as to the exact track and intensity of the area of low pressure as it passes close to western Scotland later on Tuesday, many parts of the UK are likely to see spells of rain which, given saturated ground, could lead to flooding and delays to road and rail travel.

“In addition, strong winds are expected, particularly in northern and western areas. We are closely monitoring developments and may issue updates to the warnings as the situation evolves.”

The Met Office forecast for the rest of December remains unsettled, with further periods of low pressure predicted.

Meteorologists said it was too early to provide an accurate forecast for the Christmas period.