‘We all miss her so much’: Queen’s tribute to Jilly Cooper on Rivals set

The Queen has met the cast and crew behind the dramatisation of her late friend Dame Jilly Cooper’s bestseller Rivals, expressing sadness that a woman who meant so much to her was not there.

During a behind-the-scenes tour of the studios in Bristol, Camilla met those making the second series of the award-winning drama for Disney+.

Dame Jilly was an executive producer and the visit to the studio in Bristol had been organised before her death in October.

The Queen with actors (left to right) Nafessa Williams, Victoria Smurfit, Alex Hassell and Bella Maclean during a visit to the set of the series Rivals in Bristol (Anthony Upton/PA)

Speaking with Dame Jilly’s son, Felix Cooper, and daughter Emily Tarrant, the Queen expressed her sadness and said: “She was such a big part of my life for such a long time.

“We all miss her so much.”

She also told show writer and producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins, who was also a good friend of Dame Jilly: “It’s so sad she’s not here.”

Rivals is set in the 1980s, against the backdrop of the Cotswolds countryside, and follows the high-stakes world of British television as careers, marriages and reputations hang by a thread when professional and personal lives collide.

Among the cast who were introduced to the Queen were David Tennant, Victoria Smurfit, Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean and Nafessa Williams, who all sat down for a cup of tea and slice of fruit cake in the O’Hara kitchen.

Reminiscing about Dame Jilly, Hassell recalled: “She would tell all the men here that they were sexy every time she came.”

The Queen during a visit to the set of the series Rivals in Bristol (Anthony Upton/PA)

The Queen replied: “It’s very nice. It boosts your confidence.”

Smurfit asked Camilla whether she used to read all of her friend’s novels when they were first published.

“Of course I did. Jilly used to give me a copy and I used to gallop through them,” she replied.

Smurfit asked: “Would you fact check them for just how delicious the men were?”

“No,” the Queen replied, as she burst into laughter.

She added: “Interesting moments… it’s just good fun and I think nowadays people want things that are good fun.

“People want to be lifted and be able to have a good laugh.

Camilla holds a clapper board during a visit to the set of the series Rivals in Bristol (Anthony Upton/PA)

“I remember watching last year when I was ill, I had pneumonia, and I promise you, after watching it, I binge watched it, I felt much better after.

“I’m looking forward to this one coming out.”

Filming on the second series began in May and the show will return with an extended 12-episode second series in 2026.

Tennant stars as TV mogul Lord Tony Baddingham, Hassell plays lothario Rupert Campbell-Black, and Maclean portrays Taggie O’Hara.

Also featuring are Williams as producer Cameron Cook, Smurfit as Maud O’Hara and Poldark star Aidan Turner as her husband Declan.

The second series will see Lord Baddingham stop at nothing to keep his TV company Corinium’s empire unrivalled.

Dame Jilly died in October at the age of 88 after sustaining a fatal head injury during a fall at her Gloucestershire home.

The Queen and Dame Jilly Cooper during a reception at Clarence House, London (Chris Jackson/PA)

Following her death, the Queen paid tribute, describing her as a “legend” and a “wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many”.

The pair were long-standing friends, and the author based her fictional seducer and showjumping lothario Campbell-Black partly on the Queen’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

During the visit, Camilla also toured the costume department and viewed outfits and designs, which showcase the 1980s style and fashion of the era.

Before departing, the Queen was presented with an “I love Jilly Cooper” bag, which contained a cushion embroidered with “Revenge is a dish best served on television”, a Master Dog mug, a Corinium mug, a Corinium Christmas tree decoration and a World of Rutshire tea towel.

Thanking her for the visit, Treadwell-Collins said: “It’s been an honour having you here today.

“Our most important person isn’t here today, our Queen Jilly, who was so excited about you coming.

Queen Camilla holds a tote bag with the name of Jilly Cooper on it (Anthony Upton/PA)

“We’ve been devastated about her, and a little bit of our heart isn’t here today.

“I know she’s watching down on us today with devoted dogs, incredibly handsome men, and wondering when we’re going to open the wine.

“It’s been really, really special having you here and we hope to continue Jilly’s legacy and with Disney’s help keep telling her stories.

“It’s been really special having you here today.”

Featuring an all-star cast, the first series was released in October 2024 and became Disney+’s most successful general entertainment premiere in the UK.

The series has received international acclaim, generating 11 award wins and 32 nominations, including an International Emmy for best drama series in November.

Speaking afterwards, Smurfit said it was wonderful to have the Queen visit.

Queen Camilla (centre) has tea and cake with the leading actors during a visit to the set of the series Rivals in Bristol (Anthony Upton/PA)

“She is not only a real fan, but you’ve got to remember this was written and invented by her very best friend, Dame Jilly Cooper,” she said.

“And when the plan was for her to come down, of course, Jilly was going to be with us.

“So it was very important for us. Yes, she is the Queen, of course, but she’s also our Queen’s best friend and that makes it sort of very human and delicious.”

Smurfit said Dame Jilly took a very keen interest in the show and in all the details of production.

“What a consummate professional, she left us having ticked the boxes, dotted the Is and crossed the Ts,” the actor said.

“We miss her every day but it’s funny for us, as we don’t believe that she’s gone because we’re in her world every day.”

She added: “I have literally had the legs taken out from under me by the people who have watched it.

“I was amazed there was no age bracket that doesn’t come up to you and say, ‘I binge watched it’.”