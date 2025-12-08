Unionists unite to force cross-community vote on bid for EU ‘observer status’

Unionists at Stormont have united to force a cross-community vote on a bid for EU “observer status”.

It comes after a Sinn Fein motion which is being debated in Stormont on Monday, seeking agreement to write to the European Parliament for observer status for Assembly Members.

The motion notes that a majority of people in Northern Ireland (56%) voted to remain in the European Union during the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Before the UK left the EU, Northern Ireland sent three MEPs to the European Parliament.

The Sinn Fein motion describes the current situation as a “democratic deficit”.

During the debate, Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson indicated his party was backing the motion.

He also told MLAs that the deployment of a petition of concern on the vote is a “shameful perversion of democracy and an abuse of process”.

Earlier ahead of the debate, the DUP confirmed that it had secured 30 signatures for its petition of concern in response to the Sinn Fein motion.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said he welcomed that unionist MLAs from a number of parties united behind the petition of concern.

“This joint action shows how seriously we take any proposal that would move Northern Ireland closer to the EU,” he said.

“It is right, and fully in line with the Belfast and St Andrews Agreements, that such a significant issue cannot be pushed through on a one-sided majority.

“Securing these signatures ensures our position cannot be overridden or used to advance Sinn Fein’s goal of weakening Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

“Unionists have drawn a clear line: we will not allow the Assembly to be portrayed as supporting EU observer status or any step that would help Brussels embed the current flawed arrangements.”

Responding, Sinn Fein MLA Declan Kearney, one of four signatories to the motion for observer status, described the DUP petition of concern as inappropriate.

“This is an entirely inappropriate use by the DUP of a mechanism meant to protect minority rights,” he said.

“This Sinn Fein motion focuses on increasing democratic representation through observer status in Europe.

“DUP attempts to block this make no sense at any level.”

He said granting observer status at the European Parliament to representatives from Northern Ireland would strengthen relations with the European Commission.

“Sinn Fein is committed to undoing the damage caused by Brexit, strengthening relations with the EU, and ultimately a new constitutional future that restores our place in Europe through Irish unity,” he said.

“We will continue advocating and lobbying in Dublin, Belfast, Brussels and London to maximise our economic and social potential as an island and to deliver a brighter future for all our people.”