Swinney: Government will work with councils on extended World Cup pub hours

John Swinney has said the Scottish Government will work closely with local authorities on extended pub opening hours to ensure Scotland can enjoy “the wonderful experience” of being in the World Cup.

Timings for the World Cup matches were revealed on Saturday evening.

The men’s national team will have their first fixture against Haiti on June 14 with kick-off at 2am UK time.

There will be late-night finishes for Scotland’s other group-stage matches, which both begin at 11pm.

A mural of Scott McTominay scoring an overhead kick on Andrews Street in Paisley (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It means that Scotland fans currently face the prospect of pubs closing before the end of the game.

The Scottish Beer and Pub Association has called for opening hours to be extended for the games.

The First Minister was asked about call for extended opening hours as he hosted an event in Glasgow.

He said: “They’re certainly going to be late in the day, the Scotland games.

“I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve got to the World Cup, and looking forward to it enormously. I look forward to being First Minister when Scotland is in the World Cup.

“Obviously, the issues about opening hours for pubs and venues and all the rest of it are matters for local authorities.

“But we’ll be working very closely with local authorities to make sure that Scotland can enjoy to the full the wonderful experience of being in the World Cup and its many stages.”

Health Secretary Neil Gray was asked if pub licences would be extended for the matches as he appeared on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show.

He said: “We want to make sure we are giving everybody the opportunity in order to be able to enjoy and celebrate that.”