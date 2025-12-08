Storm Bram will lead to strong winds and heavy rain, forecasters warn

Storm Bram will lead to strong winds and heavy rain in the UK later on Monday and throughout Tuesday, forecasters have warned.

Named by Met Eireann, which is Ireland’s equivalent of the Met Office, Storm Bram will move north and to the west of the UK on Monday, bringing heavy rain and winds to parts of the UK.

Many areas of the UK will be affected into Tuesday, with yellow and amber warnings for wind and rain across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, and parts of the North West and South West.

The Met Office said strong winds will last from Monday evening through until Wednesday, with 50-60mph winds expected widely, and 70-80mph in the North West.

Heavy rain is also expected across western areas, with 40-60mm of rain in places and up to 80-100mm in Wales and the South West.

A Met Office amber warning for wind, valid from 4pm on Tuesday until midnight, covers North West Scotland.

Heavy rain may bring some flooding and travel disruption in places, and there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

The warning also covers possible flooding to homes and buildings, and delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Strong winds can cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport alongside buses and train services, the Met Office said.

Coastal regions can also be affected by large waves.