Nurse Sandie Peggie wins harassment claim against NHS Fife

A nurse who objected to sharing a female changing room with a transgender doctor has won a claim for harassment in her employment tribunal case against NHS Fife, but other allegations of discrimination were dismissed.

Sandie Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife after complaining about having to share a changing room with Dr Beth Upton at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on Christmas Eve 2023.

She was placed on special leave after Dr Beth Upton, a transgender medic, made an allegation of bullying and harassment, and cited concerns about patient care.

Ms Peggie had lodged a claim against NHS Fife and Dr Upton, citing the Equality Act 2010, including sexual harassment, harassment related to a protected belief, indirect discrimination, and victimisation.

Sandie Peggie outside the tribunal in February (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The employment tribunal hearings took place in Dundee before Judge Sandy Kemp earlier this year.

On Monday in a written judgment, the harassment claim was upheld but allegations of discrimination, indirect discrimination and victimisation were dismissed.

Ms Peggie welcomed the decision and said the past two years had been “agonising”, while her solicitor praised her as “tenacious and courageous”.

The tribunal found that NHS Fife had harassed Mrs Peggie by failing to revoke the grant of permission to Dr Upton on an interim basis after Mrs Peggie complained, for the period until different work rotas took effect so that they would not work together and said that, as a result, Dr Upton was in the changing room when the claimant was present on two occasions.

Dr Beth Upton at the tribunal in Dundee in February (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It also found that the board had harassed Ms Peggie by taking an unreasonable length of time to investigate the allegation, and by making reference to patient care allegations against her on March 28 2024; and giving an instruction to her not to discuss the case, until a further message a little over two weeks later which confirmed that that applied only to the investigation.

The judgment dismissed the claim made against Dr Upton, who was named as a respondent in the case.

Ms Peggie said: “I am beyond relieved and delighted that the tribunal has found that my employer Fife Health Board harassed me after I complained about having to share a female-only changing room with a male colleague.

“The last two years have been agonising for me and my family. I will have much more to say in the coming days once I’ve been able to properly consider the lengthy judgment and discuss it with my legal team.

“For now, I am looking forward to spending a quiet few days with my family.

“I’m so grateful to my incredible legal team, Naomi Cunningham lead counsel; Dr Charlotte Elves, junior counsel; and my solicitor, Margaret Gribbon. There are many others I would like to thank and will do so in the coming days.”

Ms Gribbon added: “The tribunal’s finding that Fife Health Board harassed Sandie Peggie is a huge win for a tenacious and courageous woman standing up for her sex-based rights.

“This has been an extraordinarily lengthy and complex legal case. After hearing evidence for over a month from some 21 witnesses and considering just under 3,000 pages of productions, the tribunal has today delivered a 318-page judgment.

“Due to the length of the judgment and the fact the legal team only received it this morning at 10am, we will not be in a position to make substantive comments on it today and will do so later this week.”

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “NHS Fife recognises that this has been a complex and lengthy process and acknowledges the careful consideration of Judge Kemp and the tribunal panel.

“The employment tribunal unanimously dismissed all of the claimant’s allegations against Dr Upton and all of the allegations against the board apart from four specific aspects of the harassment complaint.

“We will now take time to work through the detail of the judgment alongside our legal team to understand fully what it means for the organisation.

“We want to recognise how difficult this tribunal has been for everyone directly and indirectly involved.

“Our focus now is to ensure that NHS Fife remains a supportive and inclusive environment for all employees and our patients and to deliver health and care to the population of Fife.”