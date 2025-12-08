Man arrested on suspicion of murder of missing Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of missing Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian.

The 25-year-old from Bangor vanished on February 27 2005 after attending a party at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park.

Despite extensive searches in multiple locations and campaigning by her family, Ms Dorrian’s body has never been found.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have said they believe she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning.

Screen grab from footage dated 26/02/05 of Lisa Dorrian entering Saltwater Brig near Kircubbin (PSNI/PA)

On Monday, the PSNI said its Major Investigation Team which is investigating her murder made an arrest.

It said the 68-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders, withholding information and preventing a lawful and decent burial.

“He remains in police custody at this time,” it added.