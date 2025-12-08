Ex-Radio One DJ Tim Westwood denies rape and sexual assault charges

Former BBC Radio One DJ Tim Westwood has pleaded not guilty to multiple sex offences including rape and sexual assault.

The 68-year-old is accused of sex offences against seven women dating back to 1983, including three indecent assaults at the BBC studios in the 1990s.

At Southwark Crown Court on Monday, Westwood denied four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.

The former Capital Xtra DJ appeared in the dock wearing a maroon shirt and black trousers, and spoke only to enter his pleas and to confirm his name.

Westwood is accused of four indecent assaults in the 1980s in London as well as three indecent assaults at the BBC in the 1990s.

The defendant is also alleged to have raped a woman in a hotel in 1996.

Westwood is further accused of two indecent assaults and one count of rape from the early 2000s at a London address, and two counts of rape at a London address in the 2010s.

He is also alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Stroud, Gloucestershire, in 2010.

Westwood pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

A provisional trial date of January 25 2027 was set by the court.

He was granted bail with a condition to not contact the complainants.