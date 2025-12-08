Eni Aluko says Joey Barton ‘absolutely intended’ to cause harm with posts

Football pundit Eni Aluko has said Joey Barton “thrives on hurting people” and intended to cause harm through his grossly offensive social media posts.

The ex-footballer was sentenced on Monday to six months in custody suspended for 18 months, for making the posts about Ms Aluko, fellow pundit Lucy Ward, and broadcaster Jeremy Vine.

Speaking to the BBC’s Newsnight programme on Monday, Ms Aluko said the sentence sent “a huge message”.

“My objective, really, throughout this whole difficult period with this criminal trial, was to ensure that Joey Barton was held accountable for his grossly offensive posts about me, about Jeremy Vine and about Lucy Ward,” she told Newsnight.

“And I think that the sentence reflects very, very serious consequences.

“In totality, that’s what’s important to me: it’s that a huge message socially goes out now that actually, if you decide to target people online, and you are aggressive in that approach, and you bully people online, and you attack somebody’s race, you will be held criminally accountable for that.”

Newsnight host Nick Watt quoted Barton’s words that he “never intended to hurt anyone” and that the posts were part of “a joke, but it got out of hand”.

Ms Aluko replied: “I don’t believe that he never meant to hurt anybody. I think Joey Barton thrives on hurting people.

“Actually, there was evidence in this trial where he had multiple opportunities to stop what he was doing,” Ms Aluko added.

Former Chelsea and England footballer Eni Aluko (Lucy North/PA)

“He absolutely intended to get the highest amount of engagement that he needed to get, to promote a podcast and to go viral with his content.

“And it backfired on him, and he’s been held criminally accountable for what he thought he was going to get away with.”

Last month a jury at Liverpool Crown Court found Barton, 43, had “crossed the line between free speech and a crime” with six posts on X, formerly Twitter.

After a televised FA Cup tie in January 2024 between Crystal Palace and Everton he likened Ward and Aluko to the “Fred and Rose West of football commentary” and went on to superimpose their faces on to a photograph of the serial murderers.

In another post about Aluko, Barton said: “Only there to tick boxes. DEI is a load of shit. Affirmative action. All off the back of the BLM/George Floyd nonsense.”

Asked about her personal reaction to Barton’s posts on Newsnight, Ms Aluko replied: “I’m very happy that, specifically the posts where he was attacking my race and my agenda – calling me a DEI hire, and effectively saying that all of the broadcasters that hired me are also racist for only hiring me for my colour – I’m really glad that that was convicted.

Jeremy Vine outside Liverpool Crown Court last month (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Because unfortunately in the UK, we’ve seen that kind of rhetoric and that kind of language being used against me as a slur, and against other black women who work in the public eye as a slur.

“Now people need to understand that it, you know, it is not something that’s going to be tolerated in the law.

“It’s racially aggravated, it’s racially targeted, and it’s not acceptable, and you can be held criminal liable.”

Ms Aluko further said the case created a “hostile environment” for her, adding the football culture in the UK needs to change.

“I think there is a lot of sexism, misogyny, racism that is on the rise,” she said.

“And I think the football world in the UK needs to grow up quickly, because I’m no longer going to work in a space where I don’t feel protected, and I feel that there is this sort of continuous culture that doesn’t want to evolve.”

Judge Andrew Menary KC sentencing Joey Barton at Liverpool Crown Court (PA)

At Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, Judge Andrew Menary KC, sentencing, told Barton: “Robust debate, satire, mockery and even crude language may fall within permissible free speech.

“But when posts deliberately target individuals with vilifying comparisons to serial killers or false insinuations of paedophilia, designed to humiliate and distress, they forfeit their protection.

“As the jury concluded, your offences exemplify behaviour that is beyond this limit – amounting to a sustained campaign of online abuse that was not mere commentary but targeted, extreme and deliberately harmful.”

Speaking to Newsnight, Ms Aluko said: “Free speech has never been unlimited.

“I’m not sure why people maybe were misguided on that.

“In the UK, there’s always been harassment laws, there’s always been defamation laws. They’ve been around for a very long time.

“And those are the laws that we have enacted and relied upon to get the sentence that has been handed down today.

“I think the online space has almost created this false pretence that you can say what you want, and it doesn’t mean it doesn’t have the same real world consequences as if you did it in real life.”

Barton must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and pay prosecution costs of £23,419.

Two-year restraining orders were issued against each of his victims which includes publishing any reference to them on any social media platform or broadcast medium.