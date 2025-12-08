Drones near Dublin during Zelensky visit ‘part of coordinated threat’ – minister

Reports of drones near Dublin during Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit was part of a “coordinated threat”, Ireland’s justice minister has said.

Jim O’Callaghan said he did not want to speculate on whether it was a state-sponsored incident but said it “certainly wasn’t a back garden drone enthusiast”.

Police are investigating the presence of drones over Ireland during Mr Zelensky’s brief visit to Dublin last week.

The National Security Council is to provide the Taoiseach with a “comprehensive report” on the matter within the next week.

Mr Zelensky and Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Dublin late on Monday night.

On Tuesday, he met Irish president Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheal Martin before an address to the Irish parliament where he said Ireland “understands the price of freedom”.

The Journal first reported that unidentified drones were spotted flying in the north-east of Dublin around the time Mr Zelensky’s plane landed at Dublin Airport, shortly before 11pm last Monday.

Gardai said that the Special Detective Unit will be liaising with the Defence Forces and international partners to investigate the incident.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan (Brian Lawless/PA)

Speaking in Brussels, Mr O’Callaghan said he was “not going to reach a determination yet” on whether it was a state-sponsored incident.

“I think it’s fair to say that we think this is part of a coordinated threat to EU and Ukrainian interests,” he said on Monday.

“Our suspicion is that this was drones that were generated for the purpose of putting pressure on EU and, indeed, Ukrainian interests.

“I have to say, however, that the visit of President Zelensky to Dublin last week was a success.

“The Gardai did a very good job in terms of ensuring that security was at a very high and effective level.

“There’s an investigation ongoing in respect of the presence of drones out in Dublin Bay.

“The gardai have very good anti-drone technology and we’re going to be spending more in terms of defence just in terms of seeking to combat drone technology, because, as you’ll see, its not just an issue in respect of Ireland but throughout the European Union there are issues in respect of greater threats being exposed as a result of drone technology.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said there had been a “significant escalation” of “hybrid attacks” against EU member states which are believed to originate in Russia.

Referencing a “pattern” of drone incidents in Denmark and Belgium, Mr Martin said the development was “in many ways not a surprise”.

“In respect of the specifics of the drones emerging in Ireland, the National Security Council will be meeting shortly in respect of that and I’ll get a comprehensive report on it.”

Mr Martin said the Government was increasing spending and increasing capabilities on defence ahead of Ireland holding the Council of the EU presidency in the second half of next year.