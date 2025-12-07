Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain could disrupt transport

Weather forecasters have advised of possible disruption as they issued warnings for heavy rain and wind for Wales and south-west England.

The Met Office has put out a yellow warning for high winds from Hampshire to Cornwall and up to north Wales from 10pm Monday until 4pm on Tuesday.

It said there could be disruption to transport networks with high-sided vehicles delayed on exposed routes and bridges, and coastal routes and seafronts affected by spray and large waves.

It also says power outages are possible.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for the same regions from 6pm Monday until 6pm Tuesday with the potential for houses and businesses being flooded and warnings some communities could be cut off.

Another rain warning is in place for north-west England from midnight on Tuesday until 3pm, while a wind warning has been issued for north-west Scotland from 3pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.

The Met Office said: “Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.”

The latest advisories follow a yellow warning for heavy rain for Northern Ireland on Sunday, due to end at 3pm.

Twelve flood warnings were in place across England on Sunday.

Coastal routes and seafronts could be affected by spray and large waves (PA)

Gusts of up to 40mph hit parts of the south coast overnight into Saturday, with firefighters in Seaford, East Sussex, called to reports that a garage roof and door had become detached in the high winds.

The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: “A deepening area of low pressure will approach the UK from the south-west later on Monday, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds, which are likely to affect the UK between late Monday and early Wednesday.

“At present, the exact track, depth, and timings of this low are uncertain, which makes it harder to determine where will be most impacted by strong winds and/or heavy rain.

“This system has the potential to cause disruption, and severe weather warnings are likely to be issued over the weekend as details become clearer.”

The Met Office forecast for the rest of December remains unsettled with further periods of low pressure predicted.

Meteorologists said it was too early to provide an accurate forecast for the Christmas period.