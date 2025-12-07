Woman and young boy die in Co Offaly house fire

A woman and a young boy have died following a house fire in Co Offaly.

Another woman is currently being treated in hospital following the blaze at a domestic residence in Edenderry on Saturday evening.

Irish police have said they are currently investigating all the circumstances of the fire in Castleview Park at around 7.45pm.

A Garda spokesperson said on Sunday morning that they could confirm two people had died as a result of the house fire.

“A female, aged 60 years, and a young boy were fatally injured,” they said.

“A second female, aged in her 50s, is receiving treatment for serious injuries at a hospital in the Midlands.

“Gardai in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore garda station on 057 932 7600, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”