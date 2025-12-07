Ukraine at ‘pivotal moment’ as Zelensky prepares for London talks, says minister

Ukraine faces a “pivotal” moment as Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to visit London for talks on peace proposals, a senior UK minister has said.

The Ukrainian president will meet Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street on Monday along with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Their meeting comes amid continued talks between Ukrainian and US officials on a Washington-backed plan to end the war.

On Sunday, Cabinet minister Pat McFadden said Ukraine’s security and self-determination would be “at the heart” of the leaders’ discussions.

He told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “The principle behind the talks will be for Ukraine to be able to decide its own future.

“This is a really pivotal moment now. Everybody wants the war to come to an end, but they want it to come to an end in a way that gives Ukraine that freedom of choice in the future.

“So, that means not just an end to the war but also security guarantees for Ukraine in the future, and not a completely toothless organisation which is unable to decide its future.”

The UK has consistently pushed for any peace deal to include security guarantees for Ukraine, both from the US and in the form of the British and French-led “coalition of the willing”.

Last month, Sir Keir urged leaders of the coalition countries to firm up their commitments to a potential peacekeeping force that could be deployed to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

But Russia has repeatedly rejected the prospect of allied troops being stationed in Ukraine and continues to demand large swathes of Ukrainian territory in exchange for peace.

Monday’s meeting also follows days of talks between US and Ukrainian officials as the White House pushes Kyiv to accept a deal.

Negotiators in Florida have acknowledged that any “real progress” will depend “on Russia’s readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace”.

On Sunday, Mr McFadden said Ukraine could count on the UK’s “strong solidarity” and stressed that any settlement should not “reward Russian aggression”.