Shipping containers of fruit wash up on shore after falling from cargo ship

Shipping containers of bananas and other fruit have washed up ashore after falling overboard from a cargo ship off the Isle of Wight.

The Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) said 16 containers had fallen into the sea from the Baltic Klipper near the Nab Tower lighthouse off Bembridge at about 6pm on Saturday. No crew members on the cargo ship were injured.

Some of the containers had washed up at Selsey, West Sussex, it said.

The P&O Cruises ship Iona, which has a capacity of 5,200 passengers, had to delay its departure from Southampton on Saturday until the following day following the accident.

Passengers were bound for a 14-day trip to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands.

A spokeswoman for the cruise firm said it had been given clearance to sail on Sunday lunchtime.

A MCA spokeswoman said: “HM Coastguard is continuing to work with the relevant authorities after 16 containers went overboard from the cargo ship Baltic Klipper in the Solent on December 6.

“This includes working with the vessel’s owners, who are responsible for recovering the containers.

“Eight of the containers were reported as carrying bananas, two as carrying plantain, one as carrying avocados, and the remaining five as empty.

“Currently, five containers lost from the cargo ship Baltic Klipper have washed ashore around Selsey, West Sussex.

“HM Coastguard, alongside West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Sussex Police, have put cordons in place and are asking people not to go near the containers.

“Other containers have been sighted adrift off the shoreline and an HM Coastguard helicopter and fixed wing aircraft have been carrying out searches.”

She added: “The public are advised to avoid the area and are reminded that all wreck material found in the UK has to be reported to HM Coastguard’s Receiver of Wreck.

“Those who fail to declare items within 28 days are breaking the law and may have further action taken against them.”