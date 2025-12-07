Cruise ship stuck in port after banana containers fall into sea

A cruise ship has been forced to delay its departure after shipping containers carrying bananas fell overboard from a ship off the Isle of Wight.

The P&O Cruises ship Iona, which has a capacity of 5,200 passengers, had been set to leave Southampton on Saturday but has been stuck in port since the accident.

The Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) said that 18 containers had fallen into the sea near the Nab tower lighthouse off Bembridge at about 6pm on Saturday.

A spokeswoman said: “HM Coastguard was informed that, at around 1800 yesterday (6 December), 18 containers went overboard from a cargo ship, near the Nab Tower in the Solent.

“No crew members were injured and the containers are carrying non-hazardous cargo.

“HM Coastguard is closely monitoring the situation and working with the relevant authorities, including the vessel’s owners, who are responsible for recovering the containers.

“Broadcasts are being sent to warn local shipping and Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team is on patrol.”

The cruise ship Iona had been due to set off on Saturday for a 14-day trip to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands.

A spokeswoman for P&O Cruises said: “Iona has remained in Southampton overnight following the loss of containers from a cargo ship yesterday.”

It is understood that the Iona will remain in port while the authorities confirm the location of the containers.