BBC Scotland’s Glenn Campbell celebrates brain tumour fundraising milestone

Broadcaster Glenn Campbell has been praised for raising a “phenomenal” £500,000 for brain cancer.

The BBC Scotland political editor set up Brain Power to help raise funds for Brain Tumour Research after being diagnosed with an incurable tumour in 2023.

The BBC journalist’s condition was discovered following a serious bicycle crash.

Six in 10 of those with brain cancer do not live more than a year beyond their diagnosis.

Campbell said his tumour was in check following intense treatment.

The political journalist celebrated the fundraising milestone on Sunday with Brain Power supporters at Archerfield Walled Garden in East Lothian.

He said: “I am very lucky to be here to mark this moment.

“From bake sales to bike rides, marathons to mountain climbs – it’s taken two years of hard work and generosity from thousands of people to reach this target.

“I am very grateful for all the support and would like to thank everyone who has helped to raise awareness of this condition and to raise funds to fight it.”

Dan Knowles, chief executive of Brain Tumour Research, described Brain Power’s fundraising as “nothing short of phenomenal”.

He said the cash would help scientists at the Universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow “accelerate progress toward a cure”.