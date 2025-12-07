Acclaimed documentary photographer Martin Parr dies aged 73

Renowned photographer Martin Parr has died at the age of 73, his foundation has announced.

Parr, who was one of the best-known documentary photographers of his time, died on Saturday at his home in Bristol, the Martin Parr Foundation said.

An Instagram post said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Martin Parr (1952-2025) died yesterday at home in Bristol.

“He is survived by his wife Susie, his daughter Ellen, his sister Vivien and his grandson George. The family ask for privacy at this time.

“The Martin Parr Foundation and Magnum Photos will work together to preserve and share Martin’s legacy. More information on this will follow in due course.

“Martin will be greatly missed.”

Parr, who was known for capturing the reality of British life, rose to prominence with his 1980s collection The Last Resort, which depicted Merseyside seaside town of New Brighton.

Among his other exhibitions was Only Human: Martin Parr, which was staged at the National Portrait Gallery in London in 2019 and captured the “social climate in the aftermath of the EU referendum” of June 2016.

He was made a CBE in the 2021 Queen’s birthday honours for services to photography.