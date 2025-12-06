England World Cup match times ‘welcome boost’ for pubs and bars

The announcement that England’s group stage matches in the World Cup will kick off before midnight is a “welcome boost” for pubs and bars, the boss of an industry body has said.

There had been some concerns among fans that late fixtures could curtail celebrations as next summer’s tournament will take place in the US, Canada and Mexico, meaning some games will not start until 3am UK time.

Dates, kick off times and stadiums for group stage matches were confirmed on Saturday, with Thomas Tuchel’s side to face Croatia at 9pm UK time on June 17, 3pm local time in Texas, at the home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team.

The World Cup will provide ‘a welcome boost’ to the hospitality sector in the UK, the boss of an industry body has said (Yui Mok/PA)

The second match against Ghana on June 23 is a 4pm kick-off in Boston, 9pm in the UK, while the final group game against Panama at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is a 5pm kick-off local time – 10pm in the UK on June 27.

Kate Nicholls, the chairwoman of UK Hospitality, said: “This news is a welcome boost for the hospitality industry.

“Everyone knows that if you aren’t able to attend the game itself, your local pub or bar is the next best place to do it.”

England is in Group L (Sam Corum/PA)

But there are concerns that venues in Scotland risk missing out on that boost with later kick-offs for their national team.

There will be late nights for armchair fans watching Scotland’s games, with the opening game against Haiti in Boston kicking off at 9pm local time – 2am on June 14 back at home.

The second game against Morocco on June 19 is also in Boston, kicking off at 6pm – 11pm in the UK, and in the final group match they will take on Brazil in Miami on June 24, again at 6pm, or 11pm in the UK.

Paul Togneri, of the Scottish Beer and Pub Association, called for flexibility from licensing boards following the announcement.

“This is a once-in-a-generation moment for Scotland fans and should be a major boost for Scotland’s pubs, but with kick-offs at 11pm and 2am, that opportunity is at risk,” he said.

“Each match should give an estimated £3 million boost to Scotland’s pubs but we need licensing boards to show flexibility and allow pubs to open their doors, that’s why we’re calling for temporary licensing statements for the whole of the tournament.

“People will rightly want to come together and celebrate, like they did a few weeks ago when we qualified. Let’s make sure they can do that in a safe, regulated environment, and give our pubs a chance to benefit from this incredible occasion. No Pubs, No Party.”

Scotland’s opponents were also revealed on Friday (Sam Corum/PA)

Football fans across the UK may appreciate the 8pm kick-off for the final, which will take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

For England and Wales, the Government on Thursday launched a consultation on extending pub licensing hours for the tournament next summer.

If approved, already licensed venues could have their licensing hours extended for the semi-finals and final until 1am, if matches for England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland kick-off at 9pm or earlier UK time.

The power was recently employed for the Women’s Euros in summer and it was also used during the King’s coronation in 2023.

Ms Nicholls said: “Big sporting events always provide a sales boost for the sector and operators will be pulling out all the stops to ensure fans get the very best experience, as they come together to cheer on the home nations teams this summer.”