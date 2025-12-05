William and Kate join celebrities for Together at Christmas carol service

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children have joined a congregation of celebrities, sporting stars and community stalwarts to celebrate love in all its forms at Christmas.

Kate is presiding over her annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, with about 1,600 guests filling the pews where the princess and her husband married in 2011.

She arrived before the service to meet some of the stars performing or giving readings, including actress Kate Winslet and singer Katie Melua.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children look at messages on the Connection Tree (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She told Dan Smith, lead singer with Bastille, that her children had been looking forward to the service: “They’re really excited, it’s become such a tradition.”

When Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, arrived with their father, Kate was there to meet them.

Outside the Abbey’s great west door the family stopped at a “Connection Tree” decorated with paper chains bearing the names of guests.

The children added their names to the tree, a symbol of togetherness and the importance of moments of connection.

The service recognised individuals from across the UK who may have dedicated or volunteered their time to others, led initiatives that bring people in their community together, or offered a helping hand to those around them.