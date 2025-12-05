Sarwar’s fingerprints ‘all over the Budget’, says Starmer

Anas Sarwar’s fingerprints are “all over the Budget here in Scotland”, the Prime Minister has told party activists and donors.

Sir Keir Starmer rounded off a visit north of the border by attending Scottish Labour’s Christmas gala in Glasgow, where he spoke to party faithful.

Sir Keir touted his Government’s Budget and sought to rouse the party with around five months to go to the next Holyrood election, talking up Mr Sarwar’s impact on the Labour Government.

The Prime Minister praised the Scottish Labour leader ahead of next year’s election (Jane Barlow/PA)

But the SNP sought to use the Prime Minister’s comments to tie Mr Sarwar to the more unpopular parts of the Budget, such as the continuation of the windfall tax on oil and gas profits.

“What Anas has said to me over many weeks and months since we won the general election is that three things matter to him and to Scotland more than anything else,” Sir Keir said.

“The first thing he said is the cost of living, people struggling to make ends meet, worrying if they can make ends meet.”

Mr Sarwar also pushed the Prime Minister on alleviating poverty and not returning to the austerity of previous governments.

“In many respects, Anas’s fingerprints are all over the Budget here in Scotland,” he added.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s comments, a spokesman for the SNP said: “Sarwar’s being thrown right in it by his boss.

“The truth’s out that he’s just as culpable for slashing tens of thousands of jobs in Scotland as Starmer and (Rachel) Reeves are.

“Voters won’t forget this.”

The Prime Minister turned to the decision in the Budget to scrap the two-child cap, saying that Labour candidates should “shout it from the rooftops” in the lead up to next year’s election.

Sir Keir also backed his embattled Chancellor, who was in attendance at the Glasgow event.

Rachel Reeves has been under pressure since the Budget over accusations she misled opponents around the country’s financial situation.

But addressing the crowd, the Prime Minister said: “She is living proof that if you’re a Chancellor that does a re-distributive Budget, then the right wing will attack and attack you and attack you.

“Rachel, you should wear that with a badge of pride.”