Nigel Farage hits out at BBC over small boat migrants in Question Time audience

Nigel Farage has stepped up his attack on the BBC, accusing the Question Time programme of being “utterly discredited” after featuring small boat migrants in its audience.

The Reform UK leader claimed the two people who arrived on small boats and asked questions were part of an “absolute set-up job”.

Reform’s policy chief Zia Yusuf was among the panellists on Thursday night’s show, which was filmed in Dover and was devoted to immigration.

Mr Farage said: “The BBC sunk to new depths last night on their Question Time show, their flagship politics show for over four decades, where they had two audience members who’d illegally come into Britain by boat.”

He said they were “given a platform on the BBC in an effort to get the great British public to sympathise with them”.

The two Question Time audience members who came to the UK by boat are understood to have been granted refugee status so have a legal right to be in the country.

Mr Farage, who presents a show on rival broadcaster GB News, claimed one of the men had “an earpiece” – actually thought to have been a pair of headphones he forgot to remove – and “the whole thing was a complete, absolute set-up job”.

The Reform leader, who has made frequent appearances on the BBC One programme during his political career, said: “Question Time has been, over the years, a great programme. After last night, it is utterly discredited.”

A BBC spokeswoman said: “As immigration continues to be a primary concern for people in the UK, Question Time held a special episode in Dover with panellists from across the political spectrum and a local audience with a range of views and experiences.

“Over 20 audience members asked questions and contributed to the debate – including two people with direct experience of the asylum system in the UK who have been granted refugee status.”

Other panellists on the show were migration minister Mike Tapp, shadow justice minister Kieran Mullan, deputy Liberal Democrat leader Daisy Cooper and Green Party leader Zack Polanski.

Mr Farage’s criticism of Question Time comes after he accused the BBC of “double standards and hypocrisy” because of television shows including Are You Being Served? and It Ain’t Half Hot Mum.

He delivered a tirade against the broadcaster after being questioned about allegations of racism during his schooldays at the prestigious Dulwich College.

At a press conference on Thursday he said: “I cannot put up with the double standards of the BBC about what I’m alleged to have said 49 years ago and what you were putting out on mainstream content.

“So I want an apology from the BBC for virtually everything you did throughout the 1970s and 80s.”