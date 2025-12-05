Little-Pengelly presses Starmer to extend Brexit rule grace periods

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister has pressed the Prime Minister to extend grace periods for new post-Brexit trade rules set to come into force.

Concern has been expressed over the ending of a temporary delay to new rules around the distribution of veterinary medicines from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

January 1 2026 will see the full implementation of EU rules on veterinary medicines coming into Northern Ireland under the terms of post-Brexit agreements.

Vets have raised worries over the uncertainty around which products may no longer be able to be brought into Northern Ireland.

Emma Little-Pengelly also raised rule changes around new cars coming into the region with Sir Keir Starmer at a meeting of the British-Irish Council in Cardiff on Friday.

Ms Little-Pengelly said she took the opportunity to raise concerns directly with the Prime Minister.

“I think many, many pet owners have received emails from companies in GB that supplied them for veterinary medicines withdrawing from the Northern Ireland market,” she said.

“We’ve seen the British Veterinary Association and vets very worried about what is happening.

“I also raised the issue about GB-registered new cars and that derogation coming to an end.”

She added: “It is my view that these grace periods should be extended. The derogation should not come to an end.

“While the discussions with the EU are ongoing with the UK Government, there is a gap between what it will be the conclusion of those substantive UK EU discussions and I think it’s critically important that we create that stability for businesses in Northern Ireland.

“So it was a call to the UK Government to extend those grace periods and to not allow those derogations to end while those discussions are ongoing.”