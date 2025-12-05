Jamie Oliver to relaunch Jamie’s Italian in UK next year

Jamie Oliver is set to relaunch his Jamie’s Italian restaurant chain in the UK, six years after the brand’s dramatic collapse.

The TV chef will bring the brand back with a restaurant in London’s Leicester Square next spring, as part of a partnership with the restaurant group behind Prezzo.

Oliver said it is “incredibly important” to return to the UK high street.

Jamie’s Italian was first launched with his Italian mentor, chef Gennaro Contaldo, in Oxford in 2008, before expanding to around 40 sites.

It tumbled into administration in 2019, leading to the closure of its remaining UK sites and hundreds of job losses.

The brand continued to operate overseas and has more than 30 restaurants in 25 countries.

Brava Hospitality Group, which runs the Prezzo Italian chain, will relaunch the brand in the UK.

Jamie Oliver is relaunching his Jamie’s Italian restaurant brand in the UK (Jeff Moore/PA)

Oliver said: “As a chef, having the chance to return to the high street is incredibly important to me.

“In theory it’s not the easiest time to return but conversely, I think it’s the perfect time.

“I believe the mid-market needs excitement, surprise and delight and that’s exactly what I am planning on delivering.

“I will drive the menus, make sure the sourcing is right, the staff training, and ensure the look and feel of the restaurant is brought to life in the right way.”

Ed Loftus, global director of Jamie Oliver Restaurants, said: “This is an exciting next chapter for Jamie Oliver Restaurants in the UK.

“This partnership brings together one of the world’s most recognised chefs with a highly capable operator and the long-term investment to build something with real longevity.”

James Brown, chief executive of Brava, said: “Our ambition is to bring world-class Italian dining to the heart of the UK high street.

“A lot of time and energy has gone into evolving the Jamie’s Italian concept to make that vision a reality.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for both Jamie’s Italian and Brava, and reflects our commitment to reimagining the high street with exceptional, modern hospitality.”