Irish premier describes Eurovision boycott as ‘act of solidarity’

Ireland’s premier has described his country’s withdrawal from the Eurovision Song Contest as an “act of solidarity”.

Ireland is among a number of countries who pulled out of the contest after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) agreed to allow Israel to participate amid the conflict in Gaza.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he “fully understands” the decision taken by national broadcaster RTE to withdraw.

A pro-Palestine protest outside the RTE building in Dublin, calling for a boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest earlier in 2025 (Brian Lawless/PA)

However, during a joint press conference at the British-Irish Council, Northern Ireland’s leaders gave opposing views on the move.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it sent a “strong message”, while deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said it “won’t make a jot of difference” to the situation in the Middle East.

Mr Martin said there are two groups of people, among many, who were extremely brave during the war in Gaza – the medical community and journalists.

“And this is, among other things, an act of solidarity with those journalists who were killed in breach of international humanitarian law during the war in Gaza,” he said.

“Without those journalists, the world would not have known to the degree that it knows the horrors of what transpired in Gaza.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she ‘absolutely’ agreed with the decision (Liam McBurney/PA)

He added that Ireland’s decision to recognise Palestine as a state was in the context of the Arab partner peace initiative.

“So we’re working with all involved to see how we can contribute in terms of the peace process the most and also then the absolute unimpeded flow of vital humanitarian aid into Gaza, which is not going in to the degree or sufficiency that the situation requires.”

Ms O’Neill said she “absolutely agrees with the decision”.

“I think it’s a right and appropriate decision to take,” she said.

“This is the biggest humanitarian crisis of our time, when genocide prevails, and I think countries need to take action that actually sends a very strong message, and I think this is another one of those messages.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said: “I think the focus on everyone should be on what is actually going to make a meaningful difference in the Middle East. That must mean supporting all efforts to stabilise a ceasefire.

“I’m glad to see that the UK Government and others are working to help to stabilise that peace. It is a very fragile situation but, quite frankly, boycotting a singing competition is not going to make one jot of difference in terms of moving forward with a peaceful resolution and permanent resolution to that conflict.”