Flights resume after IT issue hits air traffic control at Edinburgh Airport

Flights at Edinburgh Airport have resumed after an IT issue with its air traffic control provider.

Travel was suspended for a time after the issue arose on Friday morning.

The airport said teams had been working to resolve the issue “as soon as possible”.

In a statement at around 10.45am, a spokesman for the airport said: “Flights at Edinburgh Airport have now resumed following the IT issue with ANS (Air Navigation Solutions), our air traffic control provider.

“We thank passengers for their patience and understanding.”

It is understood the issue was not linked to the Cloudflare outage.

The airport is the sixth busiest in the UK, and the busiest in Scotland.

The issue was due to an IT problem at air traffic control (PA)

It was used by 15.8 million passengers last year.

Nats, which manages most of the UK’s airspace, said during the outage it would “work closely with the airlines impacted and support as best we can”.