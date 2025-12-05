Flights halted as IT issue hits air traffic control at Edinburgh Airport

Flights at Edinburgh Airport have been suspended following an IT issue with its air traffic control provider.

The airport said teams are working to resolve the issue “as soon as possible”.

The issue was reported on Friday morning.

In a statement, Edinburgh Airport said: “Due to an IT issue with our air traffic control provider, no flights are currently operating from Edinburgh Airport.

“Teams are working on the issue and aim to resolve as soon as possible.

“Passengers should contact their airline for the latest information on their flight.”

It is understood the issue is not linked to the Cloudflare outage.