Sun bear undergoes procedure to remove cysts in bid to protect future of species

A female sun bear has undergone a rare and unusual veterinary procedure to protect the future of her species.

Kyra the sun bear is part of a crucial European conservation breeding programme but she has not been able to conceive with her mate despite being together at Hertfordshire Zoo since April 2023.

Last month, veterinarians discovered cysts in her womb which they believe are the cause of her fertility issues.

Kyra was treated by vets at her home in Hertfordshire Zoo (Gareth Fuller/PA)

On Wednesday, specialist doctors travelled from Germany to remove the cysts.

Tyler Whitnall, managing director at the zoo in Broxbourne, said: “This is a complex and unusual procedure, but one that is vital for Kyra and for the international breeding programme.

Kyra is prepared for surgery by vets at Hertfordshire Zoo in Broxbourne (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“If this operation is successful, it offers a real chance to boost the European population and contribute directly to the survival of this incredible species.”

Sun bears are classified as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list, with fewer than 10,000 remaining in the wild.

They are the smallest of all bear species, native to dense forests in south-east Asia, and are recognisable for their bright, golden-patched chests.