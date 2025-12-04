Starmer to visit RAF base with Norwegian PM as he heads to Scotland

Sir Keir Starmer will visit Scotland on Thursday, with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Store accompanying him to an RAF base as they meet military personnel.

The two prime ministers will mark defence partnerships between the UK and Norway including the recent deal which will see Type 26 frigates built on the Clyde for the Norwegian navy.

Later on Thursday, Sir Keir is expected to meet campaigners and MSPs around Glasgow to discuss his government’s child poverty strategy.

Ahead of the visit north of the border, Sir Keir sought to highlight the Budget decision to scrap the two-child benefit cap, hitting out at opponents who “want yet more political rows or distractions”.

He said: “My government has always placed Scotland at the heart of every decision it makes.

“That is what I promised and that is what I am delivering because Scots are in my mind’s eye every single time.

“When the Norwegian frigate deal came around, we beat competition from countries all over the world to secure thousands of jobs on the Clyde for years to come.

“When jobs were at risk at Harland and Wolff, we stepped in and backed them.

“When I see over 200,000 children in poverty in Scotland, and the UK Government has the means to change that course, we did – 27,000 families with kids with more food on the table than they had before.”

Jonas Store will accompany Sir Keir (Leon Neal/PA)

He continued: “There will be those who want yet more political rows or distractions – not us.

“That doesn’t change people’s lives, it delays change.”

The UK Government says the decision on the two-child cap will benefit 95,000 children from low-income families in Scotland.

On Friday, the Prime Minister is expected to meet the leaders of the devolved administrations at the British Irish Council summit in South Wales.