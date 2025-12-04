Prison population set to hit 100,000 a year later than projected – figures

The prison population in England and Wales is now projected to reach 100,000 a year later than previously thought, new Ministry of Justice figures (MoJ) show.

The estimates published on Thursday project the rise in the number of prisoners in jails will reach between 98,000 and 103,6000 by March 2030, with a central estimate of 100,600.

The Ministry of Justice said the suggested increase was driven by several factors including a continued rise in police charges and prosecutions, more cases coming to court and increases in the numbers of offenders recalled to custody.

But the department also found the prison population was projected to be around 2,400 lower than previously thought by September 2028 following the central estimate, compared to last year’s publication.

The Government has vowed to build 14,000 new prison places by 2031 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Last year, the MoJ published estimates of an increase of between 95,700 and 105,200 by March 2029, with a central estimate of 100,800.

The MoJ said the difference was mainly driven by the impact of recent sentencing policy measures, including the emergency measure to free some criminals at an earlier point in their sentence.

Since September last year, thousands of prisoners have been released from jail as part of efforts to tackle overcrowding.

Nearly 40,000 criminals in England and Wales were freed under the Government’s early release scheme by the end of June this year, official figures show.

The number of prisoners in England and Wales was 87,603 as of December 1 this year – 1,458 lower than the previous record high of 88,521, which was reached on September 6 2024.

The Ministry of Justice said the general increase in prisoner numbers was driven by several factors (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The impact of the Sentencing Bill currently going through Parliament, aimed at ending the prison capacity crisis in the long-term, is not included in the projection because it has not yet come into force.

The legislation includes plans for a Texas-inspired earned release scheme, where inmates who demonstrate good behaviour could be freed earlier, while those who break the rules will serve longer jail time.

The reforms are expected to come into force next year, while ministers have also vowed to build 14,000 new prison places by 2031.

The projections also follow further changes announced by the Justice Secretary on Tuesday to overhaul the courts system as part of wider reforms to the criminal justice system.

This announcement has also not been considered in the latest estimates, which do not take into account future policies.