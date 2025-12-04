Phillipson: We must learn every lesson in case of paedophile nursery worker

The Education Secretary has promised the Government will strengthen the ways children are kept safe after the “sickening case” of paedophile nursery worker Vincent Chan.

In a statement to the Commons on Thursday, Bridget Phillipson said a full local child practice safeguarding review will take place.

She said: “All of us here and people across our country will wish to join with me in expressing our horror at hearing of these appalling crimes.”

Ms Phillipson said a rapid review was conducted “to establish the facts”, adding: “A full local child safeguarding practice review is warranted, which is being set up immediately.

“I am clear that this wider review must shine the strongest possible light on these horrifying incidents and that we learn every lesson we can to make sure that crimes like this are guarded against at every step and every stage.”

The Education Secretary told Parliament a full local child practice safeguarding review will take place (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

She added her thoughts are with the child victims of the “vile and abhorrent crimes” and their families.

“My promise to them through these darkest of days, my promise to members (of Parliament) here today, my promise to families across the country, is not only that justice will be served, but that we will strengthen the ways in which we keep children safe,” she said.

“We will root out abuse from wherever it hides, and we will never stop working to rid our society of this evil.”

Vincent Chan, 45, on Wednesday admitted sexually abusing young children in his care in north London. He had passed vetting and worked for nearly seven years at Bright Horizons nursery in West Hampstead before he was unmasked as a paedophile.

Children’s minister Josh MacAlister said the Government will examine the “full details” of the case, and a local practice review would “forensically” examine what had happened.

Chan pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault of a child by penetration and four counts of sexual assault of a child by touching.

He also admitted 11 counts of taking indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child, and six counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child.

He will be sentenced on January 23 at Wood Green Crown Court.

The families of the victims have been contacted directly and are receiving specialist support, while the NSPCC is running a helpline for all 700 families of children who attended the nursery during the time the paedophile worked there between 2017 and 2024.

The families of the victims have questioned how Chan was able to carry out his horrific offending and are set to take legal action against the nursery.

A spokesperson for the nursery previously said: “We are shocked and appalled by this individual’s horrific crimes.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the children and families affected, and we are committed to offering support to them during this incredibly difficult time.”

They said the company has extensive safeguarding practices in place, including rigorous vetting and DBS criminal records checks. The company has also commissioned a review of its safeguarding procedures.