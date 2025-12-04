Phillipson asked to consider mandating CCTV in nurseries after paedophile case

The Liberal Democrats have asked the Education Secretary to “seriously consider” mandating CCTV in nurseries in response to the case of paedophile nursery worker Vincent Chan.

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, Liberal Democrats education spokesperson Munira Wilson said CCTV had been “vital” in getting convictions in a similar case in her Twickenham constituency and said its use in the nursery in Camden may have led to Vincent Chan being discovered earlier.

She welcomed Bridget Phillipson’s statement on the case vowing to work closely with a safeguarding practice review, but added “will the Secretary of State now seriously consider mandating CCTV in nurseries, with the requirement for management to regularly review footage and Ofsted to routinely check footage at inspections”.

The Education Secretary told Parliament a full local child practice safeguarding review will take place (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Responding, Ms Phillipson said CCTV’s mandatory introduction in nurseries may lead to other forms of child abuse if footage was misused, and any guidance or changes brought forward must make sure CCTV is used appropriately.

The Education Secretary also said she will appoint an expert advisory group to develop guidance for the sector on the safe and effective use of CCTV.

She had been asked by shadow education secretary Laura Trott in the Commons whether ministers would introduce a policy around CCTV retention in childcare settings.

In reply, Ms Phillipson said: “We believe that it may not have been the case that CCTV had been in operation at the nursery, that has come to light subsequently, but we will make sure the review considers that important question.

“Some early years settings do already use CCTV, as she notes. Sadly we know that it can never prevent entirely the prospect of abuse taking place, and there may be well be differing views among parents and carers and the sector about CCTV use in settings.”

In her statement to MPs on the case, Ms Phillipson said: “All of us here and people across our country will wish to join with me in expressing our horror at hearing of these appalling crimes.”

She said a rapid review was conducted “to establish the facts”, adding: “A full local child safeguarding practice review is warranted, which is being set up immediately.

“I am clear that this wider review must shine the strongest possible light on these horrifying incidents and that we learn every lesson we can to make sure that crimes like this are guarded against at every step and every stage.”

Ms Phillipson added her thoughts are with the child victims of the “vile and abhorrent crimes” and their families.

“My promise to them through these darkest of days, my promise to members (of Parliament) here today, my promise to families across the country, is not only that justice will be served, but that we will strengthen the ways in which we keep children safe,” she said.

“We will root out abuse from wherever it hides, and we will never stop working to rid our society of this evil.”

Vincent Chan, 45, on Wednesday admitted sexually abusing young children in his care in north London. He had passed vetting and worked for nearly seven years at Bright Horizons nursery in West Hampstead before he was unmasked as a paedophile.

Chan pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault of a child by penetration and four counts of sexual assault of a child by touching.

He also admitted 11 counts of taking indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child, and six counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child.

He will be sentenced on January 23 at Wood Green Crown Court.

The families of the victims have been contacted directly and are receiving specialist support, while the NSPCC is running a helpline for all 700 families of children who attended the nursery during the time the paedophile worked there between 2017 and 2024.

The families of the victims have questioned how Chan was able to carry out his horrific offending and are set to take legal action against the nursery.

A spokesperson for the nursery previously said: “We are shocked and appalled by this individual’s horrific crimes.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the children and families affected, and we are committed to offering support to them during this incredibly difficult time.”

They said the company has extensive safeguarding practices in place, including rigorous vetting and DBS criminal records checks. The company has also commissioned a review of its safeguarding procedures.