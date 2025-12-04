Number of flu patients in hospital at record level for time of year

The number of people in hospital with flu in England is at a record level for this time of year, in fresh evidence of the scale of this year’s surge in infections.

An average of 1,717 flu patients were in beds in England each day last week, including 69 in critical care, according to the first of this year’s NHS winter situation reports.

This is 56% higher that the equivalent numbers for the same week in 2024, when the total was 1,098 with 39 in critical care.

It is also well above levels seen at this point in both 2023 and 2022.

Numbers peaked last winter at 5,408 patients in early January.

This year’s flu season started earlier than usual and is yet to reach a peak, meaning pressure on hospitals is likely to grow in the run-up to Christmas.

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of The King’s Fund health think tank, said: “Today’s data confirms that the NHS is entering the most challenging period of the year with pressures hitting the health and care service from all directions.

“Rising flu waves and industrial action are all adding strain to a system which is already struggling to deliver timely care for patients.

“The flu season started unusually early this year and is yet to peak, so it is too soon to know how long this surge will be sustained for.

“In the recent autumn Budget, the Chancellor protected the NHS, but it is still extremely difficult to see how this funding settlement can deliver all the ambitious commitments the Government has made to improve and transform the care patients receive.”