Military families to benefit from funding for Christmas return leave – Starmer

Thousands of military families will benefit from funding for Christmas return leave, the Prime Minister has said.

During a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Sir Keir Starmer announced funding for Christmas return warrants, which allow armed forces personnel to travel home from deployments over the holidays.

Alongside his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Store, Sir Keir met RAF personnel and military families – who he thanked for their contribution to the UK’s security.

The two prime ministers met air crew who fly the P-8 Poseidon submarine-hunting aircraft.

Sir Keir said: “What goes on from this place, you don’t need me to tell you, is hugely important for the security of the UK, of Europe and of the US.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Norwegian counterpart Jonas Store arrive for a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in northern Scotland (Paul Campbell/PA)

“It is always important. It is particularly important at the moment with the situation going on in Ukraine.

“We know Russia’s intent is always there. It’s a constant threat.”

He said that threat has in recent weeks “been absolutely clear” in what Moscow has been doing “based on our waters”, after the Russian spy ship Yantar was caught loitering off the UK’s coast.

During his visit, the PM said the Government will be offering 35,000 service personnel “return warrant money to go home at Christmas”.

He added: “It’s just a way of saying thank-you to you for what you do.”

The two prime ministers marked defence partnerships between the UK and Norway during their visit, including the recent deal which will see Type 26 frigates built on the Clyde for the Norwegian navy.

Mr Store also thanked those at the base for “your sacrifice, for your dedication and for the professional approach you have”.