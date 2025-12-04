Majority of UK parents find BBFC age ratings on Netflix helpful, poll finds

The majority of UK parents find age ratings on Netflix helpful when choosing child-appropriate content, a new survey has found.

The age ratings, which are classified by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), appear in all of Netflix’s UK catalogue with the aim of informing viewing choices and protecting children.

A recent BBFC survey of 2,000 parents in the UK found that 96% think the ratings symbols are helpful when deciding whether something was appropriate for their child to watch.

David Austin, chief executive of the BBFC, said: “I am proud to celebrate five years of all films and TV series on Netflix carrying BBFC age ratings and content advice.

The collaboration on ratings started in 2020 (Daniel Law/PA)

“As viewing habits continue to evolve, our commitment to protecting and empowering audiences has never been more important.

“Collaboration and shared responsibility are at the heart of everything we do, ensuring clarity and consistency for families across the UK through age ratings and content advice so they can make informed viewing choices about what’s right for them.”

The survey also found 77% of parents feel more confident in Netflix’s age ratings because they know they are provided in partnership with the BBFC.

The partnership, which first launched in 2020, works to ensure that all of Netflix’s UK catalogue is rated under the BBFC classification guidelines which is based on a public consultation that is refreshed every four to five years.

Its most recent consultation was held in 2023 and involved roughly 12,000 people.

The partnership has since been extended to 2028.

Netflix was the first streaming service to partner with the BBFC (PA)

Benjamin King, senior director of global affairs UK at Netflix, said: “At Netflix, we want families to feel fully confident in the choices they make about what to watch and our partnership with the BBFC plays a vital role in ensuring that peace of mind.

“By applying their well-established ratings across our entire UK catalogue, we equip parents with clear and consistent advice about age-appropriate content.

“We’re delighted to mark five years of this pioneering approach for streaming and to continue our work with the BBFC to support safe and informed viewing.”

Ella Bradshaw, policy officer for child safety online at the NSPCC, said: “The BBFC’s partnership with Netflix demonstrates how clear, independent age ratings and content advice can give families and young people confidence and help them make informed viewing choices.

“Protecting children from harmful content and giving them access to positive, age‑appropriate experiences is important, and strong, research-based ratings play a vital role in that.

“As children spend more time online, it’s vital that all platforms adopt consistent, transparent approaches to age ratings and safety measures, with child protection at their core.”