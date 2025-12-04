BBC staff required to complete anti-discrimination training

BBC staff have been required to complete a new anti-discrimination training following allegations of bias.

Director-general Tim Davie emailed staff on Thursday, telling them that they have to complete two training modules, one on antisemitism and one on islamophobia.

Director-general Tim Davie, who has resigned from the BBC following a string of scandals (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The email sent out by Mr Davie said: “The BBC is for everyone, and we are clear that everyone working here should feel they belong. As an organisation, we stand united against any form of discrimination, prejudice, or intolerance.

“In response to this, the BBC Academy has spent the last few months developing new anti-discrimination training. We’re starting with e-learning modules on antisemitism and Islamophobia, which we expect staff across the BBC to complete.

“I know that everyone will be committed to the training, ensuring the BBC is a role model as an inclusive and tolerant workplace.”

Mr Davie announced in November he would resign after the corporation faced a string of scandals including breaching Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code for airing Gaza: How To Survive and failing to disclose the 13-year old narrator’s links to Hamas as well as livestreaming Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set, during which the punk duo led a chant of “death, death to the IDF” (Israel Defence Forces).

A leaked impartiality memo also accused the BBC’s Arabic service of bias in its coverage of Israel.

According to the corporation, the e-learning modules have been produced by the BBC Academy and designed for BBC staffers to focus on workplace culture and address “all forms of discrimination”.

The BBC has asked its staff to complete anti-discrimination training with e-learning modules on antisemitism and Islamophobia (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

While its Islamophobia module is in the final stages of production and will be available in February, its antisemitism module looks to provide a “framework of understanding” to support staff in identifying and calling out antisemitism.

The module includes real-world examples of how antisemitism can appear in society and was developed alongside Jewish Staff Network, the Antisemitism Policy Trust and the Community Security Trust.

Staff have six months to complete the compulsory training.

Danny Stone MBE, chief executive antisemitism policy Trust (APT) said: “The Antisemitism Policy Trust has been pleased to partner with the BBC on producing a high-quality educational training package.

“Against a backdrop of rising antisemitism in the UK and across the globe, staff at our national broadcaster must understand how to spot and tackle anti-Jewish racism and support colleagues who face it. This training will assist in that effort.”

Dave Rich, director of policy community security trust (CST), said: “The BBC has faced serious challenges in its handling of antisemitism, but we have been encouraged by the open and collaborative way in which they have worked with CST, APT and their own Jewish staff to develop this important training.

“We hope that this represents a genuine commitment and a meaningful step towards deeper understanding, improved awareness, and a more consistent approach to tackling antisemitism and supporting Jewish staff across the organisation.”