St Patrick’s chair and remains of WW2 wharfs where U-boats surrendered listed

A stone chair and well associated with St Patrick in Co Tyrone and remains of Second World War wharfs in Lisahally, Co Londonderry, where German U-boats surrendered will receive historic listing.

The monuments are among some of Northern Ireland’s hidden gems to receive the protected status.

The latest list also includes a unique battle garden at Kilwarlin Moravian Church close to Hillsborough, Co Down, and a number of granite milestones on the old Enniskillen to Dublin coach road in Co Fermanagh.

The Battle Garden associated with Moravian Church in Kilwarlin, County Down, also has protected status (Handout/PA)

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons hailed the move to protect the special places.

“Scheduled historic monuments and listed buildings are among the most important parts of our built heritage, and the structures we have protected this week represent a microcosm of our rich heritage,” he said.

“I am pleased that my department has taken steps to identify and protect these unique aspects of Northern Ireland’s rich and varied historic environment.

“These special places, alongside many others already designated, provide an important narrative in our landscape of the very valuable and diverse history of the places in which we all live.”