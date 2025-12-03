Primary in Londonderry closes over roof concerns

Concern has been voiced over the condition of schools across Northern Ireland as a primary in Londonderry closed ahead of urgent remedial work on the roof.

The Education Authority (EA) confirmed that Nazareth House Primary School has temporarily closed following an investigatory assessment of roofing structures at the school premises.

In October, the Stormont Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee raised concern over the maintenance of schools across Northern Ireland, with the repairs bill estimated to be “up to £800 million”.

It called for an “urgent, system-wide reform of the schools’ estate management and maintenance” following an inquiry into managing the schools estate.

Responding then, Education Minister Paul Givan said the system is facing a “capital funding crisis that must be addressed without delay”.

In a statement on Wednesday, the EA said it is “urgently prioritising remedial works” to allow Nazareth House Primary School to reopen as soon as possible.

“This is unfortunately the latest example of children’s education being disrupted due to deterioration in the school estate,” a spokesperson said.

“We are deeply concerned at the growing school maintenance and repair backlog across NI due to lack of funding for the education sector.

“As a result of current budgetary restrictions, we are only able to carry out emergency maintenance works.

“This is an increasingly unsustainable position.

“Without significantly increased levels of funding, school buildings will continue to decline, increasing the potential for further disruption to classes.”